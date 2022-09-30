Portmore fish kill caused by low oxygen levels- NEPA

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says the recent fish kill at the Dawkins Pond in Portmore, St Catherine, was due to low oxygen levels in the water.

NEPA announced the result of its probe of the September 21 incident in a media release Friday afternoon.

"Further, the cause of the death of the fish is attributed to eutrophic conditions associated with an algal bloom and oxygen depletion following recent rainfall and the discharge of stormwater into a confined area of the Dawkins Pond," the release said.

NEPA took samples for investigation after what appeared to be hundreds of yellow-tail sprats were seen washed up on the shores.

Some were floating in the water.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.