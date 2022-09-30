Ransford Davidson is new St Ann Chamber president

Bank manager Dr Ransford Davidson is the new president of the St Ann Chamber of Commerce.

He was elected at Thursday night's annual general meeting at the John McDowell Conference Centre in Ocho Rios.

Davidson who was previously first vice president, will serve a two-year term, assisted by first vice president Lorna Davis, second vice president Andrea Mumby and company secretary Humphrey Taylor.

Davidson told The Gleaner Friday evening that modernising the parish's business sector is one of the areas that his administration will focus on during its tenure.

“It is really to start at this point to position the business sector with respect to modernisation, so we really have to start that process of sensitisation and education as to what is required and how the businesses can get to that point of full modernisation because it's really critical now for business survival if we're going to compete with other entities across the world,” Davidson argued.

Davidson said he would also continue to support the agenda that has been set in the parish in relation to economic development and regional collaboration and education.

“So my aim is to continue to build on those strategic objectives as we seek to continue to position the chamber as a platform to problem solving, tackle some of the critical issues facing the parish in terms of crime and violence, focus on climate change, technological advancement in terms of digital transformation for businesses, that's also going to be a key focus as we shift business processes in the 21st century.

"How we can get the businesses locally to adapt to those new trends and to be proficient and be more profitable,” he added.

- Carl Gilchrist

