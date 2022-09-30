St Andrew pig farmer charged for shooting at police

A St Andrew pig farmer who allegedly fired at a police team in Riverton earlier this month has been charged with nine counts of shooting with intent.

He has been identified as 36-year-old Aldino Forkes of Caylad Circle, Cooreville Gardens.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 11 a.m. on September 4, the police were on patrol in the area when several explosions were heard.

Forkes was reportedly seen with a firearm in his hand during a police investigation.

Upon seeing the police, Forkes opened fire at the police team, a police statement said.

It added that Forkes was pursued, accosted and a Kimber .45 pistol was taken from him.

Forkes was charged following a question and answer session with his attorney.

