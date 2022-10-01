Cook shop operator murdered in Hanover

A cook shop operator was shot and killed at his restaurant in Great River, Hanover, on Saturday morning.

The incident happened about 6 o'clock.

It is reported that the operator known as 'Spider' was in the process of preparing meals for his customers when he was attacked.

He succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is being probed by the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.