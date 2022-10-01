Man arrested after ammo allegedly found under bed in Portmore
Published:Saturday | October 1, 2022 | 1:22 PM
A man was arrested by the St Catherine South police in relation to the seizure of a Glock magazine containing twenty-eight 9mm rounds of ammunition on Chepstow Road in Waterford on Friday.
Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 4:00 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises that was occupied by the suspect was searched.
During the search, the ammunition was found under a bed in a room, according to the police.
The ammunition was subsequently seized.
He was taken into custody.
