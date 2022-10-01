Man arrested after ammo allegedly found under bed in Portmore

A man was arrested by the St Catherine South police in relation to the seizure of a Glock magazine containing twenty-eight 9mm rounds of ammunition on Chepstow Road in Waterford on Friday.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 4:00 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises that was occupied by the suspect was searched.

During the search, the ammunition was found under a bed in a room, according to the police.

The ammunition was subsequently seized.

He was taken into custody.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.