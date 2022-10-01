Man charged over removal of floodgate padlock at Bog Walk Gorge

One of two men seen in a video breaching the padlock of a floodgate in the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine has been charged.

Glenroy Denton, 45, an excavator operator of West Prospect district in Bog Walk, was on Thursday charged with malicious destruction of government property.

Denton was offered station bail in the sum of $100,000 and is booked to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on October 6.

Allegations are that on Monday, September 26, the National Works Agency (NWA) ordered the closure of the gate located at Dam Head due to flooding in the gorge from the Rio Cobre.

It is further alleged that Denton and another man cut off the padlock to the floodgate and proceeded to venture along the roadway.

An investigation was launched by the police, which included reviewing surveillance footage, and Denton was subsequently arrested and charged.

The man who was seen with Denton is being sought by the police.

Meanwhile, attorney-at-law, Roger Davis, is contending that proof will have to be established that the Government is the owner of the property.

"While it is not impossible to prosecute, it is usually when one damage police uniforms and other government gazetted properties, but we will just have to wait and see," Davis said.

Commenting on the issue, Patricia Harris, Councillor for the Angels Division, which covers the Dam Head community, says a system needs to be put in place regarding access to the gorge.

"I should have gotten a key as there are residents in the surrounding area who have nowhere else to go and need access," Harris said.

"I don't condone wrong. In case there was an emergency, the authorities have to find a way to deal with the gate," she added.

- Rasbert Turner

