Security guard charged for break-in at shop in St Catherine

The police have charged 69-year-old security guard Ruan Forbes in connection with a break-in at a business along the Newlands Road in Portmore, St Catherine.

Forbes, who is of a Newlands Road address, was charged on Friday with shop breaking and larceny.

His court date is being finalised.

The alleged incident happened on Sunday, September 25.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 8:00 a.m., the complainant was alerted by his security system that his establishment was being broken into by Forbes.

The police say several bags of chicken parts and saltfish, with an estimated value of $100,000, were stolen from a refrigerator.

On Friday, September 30, Forbes was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

