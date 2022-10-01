St Catherine JCDC honours stakeholders for contribution to culture

Some 20 stakeholders who have supported the St Catherine Jamaica Cultural Development Committee (JCDC) over the years have been recognised for their sterling contributions to the development of culture.

The stakeholders were presented with awards at a luncheon hosted by the parish committee at Cecil's Restaurant in Spanish Town on Friday.

The awardees represented a wide cross-section from the political, banking and business communities in the parish among them Portmore Mayor Leon Thomas and Spanish Town Mayor Norman Scott, as well as the wife of former custos Esmilda McKenzie, who was instrumental in grooming the festival queen contestants.

New Custos of St Catherine Icylyn Golding was applauded for her appointment in addition to her recent contribution to the Jamaica 60 celebrations in the parish.

JCDC parish manager Venessa Patterson said it was fitting to recognise all the stakeholders especially those in the business community who have dug deep over the years to support cultural development in St Catherine

"This is the least we can do, all these awardees are deserving of much more based on their continued support over the years," Patterson said.

She singled out the National PC Bank, Fearon's Photo Studio, the Heart College of Beauty Services, Kingston Book Shop, Geek Design & Print, Iconic Travel, and the Spanish Town Ministers Fraternal for special mention.

Mayor Thomas, in his response, while lauding the committee for hosting the function, said it came as a surprise to him.

"We do work out there and people appreciate it, I am really and truly happy for the award, not that we work for recognition but it brings a sense of satisfaction to us when we are recognised," Thomas said.

- Ruddy Mathison

