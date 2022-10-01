Suspected suicide on 'Back Road' in Portmore

The police in Portmore, St Catherine are probing a case of suspected suicide.

The body of a man identified only as Omar was this afternoon found hanging by a belt at a section of an abandoned premises along Fort Augusta Drive.

Residents say he was living at the location for some time and claimed that he had a history of mental illness.

