Teen girl among several charged in public order clampdown in Ocho Rios

A 16-year-old St Mary girl was on Friday arrested and charged with indecent language during a police operation on public order in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

The teen was among several persons who were held for offences during the operation.

At least four persons, including a 51-year-old Ocho Rios businessman, were charged with smoking in a public place.

Another seven individuals were charged with possession of an offensive weapon and one with illegal vending.

The operation, which lasted close to five hours, was conducted along Main Street, James Avenue and Pineapple Main Road, during which over 50 vehicles were stopped and searched and over 80 persons searched.

The court dates for persons charged have not yet been finalised.

- Carl Gilchrist

