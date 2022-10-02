God speaks in different ways

We have all kinds of beliefs regarding if and how God speaks to us. Yet the Bible is full of examples of God speaking to people in different ways. Sometimes we say our ‘mind told us to’ do something or not, or to go in a particular direction. Other times God uses others to speak into our lives or He may speak through a dream. But God wants to be in relationship with us where we talk to Him through prayer, and He speaks to us in a way that we can understand.

Sometimes God creates the circumstances in our life so that He can elevate us by speaking some truth into our lives and take us to a new level. There are times that it seems like coincidence but it’s not, it’s God.

There is something that we are each individually designed to do, that only we can do the way we do it. God designed us that way. It may be hidden under low self-esteem, inner vows or curses from another person. A prophetic word from God may be released that speaks to our unique greatness that begins to shatter the untruth that kept it hidden.

Have you received a prophetic word in your life? Those words come to shatter every trap of Satan over our lives, every lie spoken, or every way that someone may have tried to keep us down or broken. Through it, a release comes for us to walk into our destiny and along the path that God outlined for us from before we were born.

There’s a way that God sees us that’s sometimes very different from how we see ourselves. Many of us see ourselves through the identity of what the Bible calls ‘the old man’, the ‘unregenerate’ man. Before we are born again, we all “… have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Romans 3:23 (NIV). There’s a glory that our lives had before sin – this included purpose, destiny, and honour. Sin spoiled it.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Then Jesus came and paid the price of our restoration, so as the scripture clearly states: “Therefore if any person is [ingrafted] in Christ (the Messiah) he is a new creation (a new creature altogether); the old [previous moral and spiritual condition] has passed away. Behold, the fresh and new has come!” 2 Corinthians 5:17 (AMP). God’s prophetic word comes to restore our new creation identity and bring us into a revelation of the glory that God has assigned to us. That thing that the prophetic word calls out was in us all along.

Sometimes it’s just so different from how we see ourselves. For example, God was calling Saul to be king; it was his identity, but he responded by saying “…But am I not a Benjamite, from the smallest tribe of Israel, and is not my clan the least of all the clans of the tribe of Benjamin? Why do you say such a thing to me?” 1 Samuel 9:21 (NIV). He was essentially saying “it can’t be me that you’re speaking about, it must be someone else”.

When God speaks to us, our self-image can block us from seeing the image God has of us. God sees the greatness in us that He wants to manifest. Jesus came suffered, died, and was raised to life to secure it for us. God wants us to realise that greatness is in each of us. He wants to send His word into our lives to break the things holding us back from realising the unique purpose that He has planted inside each of us.