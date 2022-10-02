Gun recovered in Gregory Park, man arrested

A man was arrested on suspicion of breaches of the Firearms Act following the seizure of a handgun and several rounds of ammunition in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday.

The Portmore police reported that about 9:50 p.m., lawmen were conducting an operation in the area when they observed a man standing along Godley Avenue.

The man was accosted and searched.

According to the police, a Smith and Wesson nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mmwas taken from him.

His identity is being withheld at this time.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The St Catherine South police have been reaping much success since the launch of Operation Relentless II, and the division's leadership has pledged to continue working to keep residents safe.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.