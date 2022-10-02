Is life really ‘boring’?

In these times of seeking external gratifications, yet being empty inside, many feel purposeless or boring at some point. We are habituated to ups and downs, instabilities, insecurities that life seems to be boring without those extremities. You would have heard people say, “the news is so boring” or “this film is so bland”. Unless we have something to keep ourselves engaged, everything seems mundane. It has come to a point, when life starts running smoothly, people are waiting for some disaster to strike – it is too good to be true.

Why are we perpetually dissatisfied? We want to run away in search of peace, yet lot of people who are on vacation, are bored as they miss the excitement of life.

It important to understand the patterns of mind to seek out our innermost, peaceful being. The void within cannot be filled with unstable emotions. Our natural state of mind should be like the ocean; while the surface is in constant turbulence, it is serene and stable beneath. Being engrossed in constant fluctuations make many feel alive, but in reality a lot of energy is being wasted. This energy could be channelled to attain inner peace and contribute positively to the world.

Do you need the constant adrenalin rush or peace should be your priority? What you choose will make a difference in the way you live your life and you would not have to seek peace that already is within you.

