Manchester man wanted over illegal gun arrested

A Manchester man who was reportedly wanted for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition was held on Saturday, the police report.

The police say the man, who is of a New Hall address, was arrested following a joint police-military operation along the Mandeville Main Road.

The Gleaner understands that the man, who was travelling in a BMW motor car, was identified by a tattoo of his name on his body.

The police say charges are expected to be laid against the man soon.

