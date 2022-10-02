Woman allegedly held with gun in knapsack in St James charged

The police on Saturday arrested and charged a woman over the seizure of an illegal gun at an event in Plantation Heights

She is 19-year-old Chriselee Thompson, a cashier of a Plantation Heights address, who has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

The police report that about 8:45 p.m., a joint police-military team carried out an operation at an unpermitted event in the community.

The team reportedly saw Thompson with a knapsack on her back acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

She was accosted and the knapsack was searched.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A nine millimetre pistol with a magazine affixed containing ten 9mm cartridges was found inside the bag, according to the police.

She was arrested and subsequently charged.

Her court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.