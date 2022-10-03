Elderly man shot dead in Long Bay, St James
Published:Monday | October 3, 2022 | 11:26 AM
The St James police are probing the shooting death of an elderly man in Long Bay, St James, on Monday morning.
He has been identified as 63-year-old Duke Palmer, otherwise called 'Touch of Gold'.
Reports are that about 9 a.m. Palmer was seated on old tyres in the area, when he was attacked.
A white Honda fit motor car reportedly drove up and the occupants reportedly opened gunfire, hitting him multiple times.
Palmer died on the spot.
The police are still on the scene.
- Hopeton Bucknor
