Elderly man shot dead in Long Bay, St James

The St James police are probing the shooting death of an elderly man in Long Bay, St James, on Monday morning.

He has been identified as 63-year-old Duke Palmer, otherwise called 'Touch of Gold'.

Reports are that about 9 a.m. Palmer was seated on old tyres in the area, when he was attacked.

A white Honda fit motor car reportedly drove up and the occupants reportedly opened gunfire, hitting him multiple times.

Palmer died on the spot.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police are still on the scene.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.