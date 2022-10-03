Family offers $100,000 to find missing animator

The family of Troy Craddock is offering a $100,000 reward to anyone with information leading to his safe return home.

Craddock, an animator from Upper Marl Road in Kingston 11, has been missing for two weeks and his family is desperate to find him.

“His grandmother is very sick and she is old and he's her favourite grandchild. We just need some kind of information to let us know where he is; we're willing to give a reward based on that,” a family member shared with The Gleaner.

The relative said Craddock left home to meet with someone, carrying only his laptop.

His 19-year-old daughter was the last person to see him before he went missing and according to the relative, she is very distraught.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kirk Ricketts, the commanding officer for the St Andrew South Division, could not provide a comment on the investigation up to press time.

Meanwhile, his relative, who describes 37-year-old Craddock as a loner, is puzzled at his disappearance.

“He was just trying to push his career forward with music and animation, he just started his YouTube channel and all of that stuff,” the relative shared.

- Sashana Small

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.