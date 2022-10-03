News Briefs

Cops say Briton held with 8.5 kilos of cocaine

A British national was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act after 8.5kg of cocaine worth US$400,000 (J$61 million) was allegedly seized from his luggage at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.

Reports are that about 3:20 p.m., the Briton was checking in to board a flight to Manchester, England, when his luggage was searched. The drug was found concealed in false compartments of two of his bags.

His identity is being withheld by the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

19-y-o charged with gun, ammo possession

A 19-year-old woman has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition at an illegal party in St James on Saturday.

She is Chriselee Thompson, a cashier of Plantation Heights.

The team of police and soldiers reportedly carried out an operation at the party about 8:45 p.m. when Thompson, who was wearing a knapsack, aroused suspicion.

Her knapsack was searched and a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing ten cartridges allegedly found.

A court date is being finalised.