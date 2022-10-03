No clues to Western Union robberies

The St Mary police are still searching for clues which could lead them to the thieves who stole a vault from a Western Union outlet in Highgate, in the parish, on Wednesday night.

Police sources probing the incident have indicated that they have no strong leads to follow in relation to what they described as a carefully orchestrated robbery by criminals who appear to be targeting Western Union outlets.

Last week, thieves struck at the money transfer agency, removing a vault containing an undetermined sum of money and the data storing device from closed circuit cameras.

The police also said that less than 24 hours after the heist at Highgate, they were again summoned to a similar robbery at Guys Hill in the parish, where thieves allegedly stole a vault containing a substantial amount of cash.

A spate of robberies have been taking place in the north-eastern parish for almost four months, with thieves breaking into a Western Outlet in Annotto Bay less than three weeks ago.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In June, a vault containing more than $7 million was also stolen from the Western Union outlet in Oracabessa, St Mary.

One senior police source, who requested anonymity, said that the frequent robberies have posed a serious challenge for them.

Efforts to speak to the commanding officer for St Mary, Bobette Morgan- Simpson, were unsuccessful, as her phone went unanswered.

-Gareth Davis

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.