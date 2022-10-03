Stock Round Up | Transjamaican, FESCO, Massy Holdings volume leaders

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index closed again today marginally down.

Active trading ended with an advance/decline ratio of 45/57.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,125.60 points or 0.30 per cent, to close at 375,096.12.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 989.99 points or 0.27 per cent, to close at 360,701.61, while the Junior Market Index declined by 22.14 points or 0.52 per cent, to close at 4,207.40. The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 2.89 points or 1.34 per cent, to close at 212.66.

Overall market activity

112 stocks traded.

45 advanced.

57 declined.

10 traded firm.

Winners

Eppley Ltd, 7.50 per cent Prefs due 2024, up 15.03 per cent to close at $7.04.

138 Student Living, up 12.00 per cent to close at $5.97.

Purity, up 11.90 per cent to close at $3.01.

ISP Finances, up 10.01 per cent to close at $21.10.

tTech, up 9.38 per cent to close at $2.80.

Losers

Transjamaican Highway, 8 per cent, down 15.00 per cent to close at $1.87.

Margaritaville (Turks), down 13.16 per cent, closing at $19.40.

KLE Group, down 12.90 per cent, closing at $1.89

Paramount Trading, down 9.64 per cent to close at $1.78.

QWI Investments, down 9.21 per cent to close a $0.69.

Market volume

21.54 million units valued at over $260.7 million.

Volume leaders were: Transjamaican, followed by FESCO and Massy Holdings.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.