Tufton to chair PAHO Executive Committee

Jamaica has been appointed to the presidency of the Executive Committee of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for 2022-23.

The committee, which will be chaired by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton for the period, acts as a working party to the Pan American Sanitary Conference, the supreme governing authority of PAHO.

The Executive Committee, composed of nine member states of PAHO, meets twice a year to discuss the organisation’s budget and policies to address pressing health issues in the region of the Americas.

Tufton assumed the chair at the 171st Session of the Executive Committee, held on September 30, following the 30th Pan American Sanitary Conference.