UDC says Little Dunn's River is not a licensed beach

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) has explained that it closed Little Dunn's River in St Ann because it is not a licensed beach.

The beach was closed in September following a murder at the location on August 31.

On Monday morning several members of the church community, supported by a group of chanting Rastafarians, protested outside the facility demanding its re-opening.

However, in a media release in response to the protest, the UDC says it has publicly stated since 2013 that the facility is not operated as a licensed beach.

It says this is because the property lacks basic sanitary conveniences and has no insurance coverage or other requisite permits in place.

The UDC adds that following the tragic incident in August, it again closed the property and introduced security on site.

