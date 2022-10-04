Accused murderer in Donna-Lee Donaldson case hit with new charge

Noel Maitland, the policeman accused of murdering his girlfriend Donna-Lee Donaldson, 24, has been charged with preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

The additional charge was revealed this morning.

Maitland is currently appearing before the Home Circuit Court in Kingston for a bail hearing.

The police constable has been in custody since his arrest on July 27 in relation to the disappearance of 24-year-old Donaldson.

Donaldson was last seen at his New Kingston apartment on July 11.

She was reported missing on July 13. Her body has not been found.

The police had indicated that investigations concluded that Donaldson was killed on July 12 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

They stated that this was supported by forensic evidence and technology but noted that a motive has not yet been established for the killing.

- Andre Williams

