Court to rule on Noel Maitland bail application on October 13

The Home Circuit Court is to rule on October 13 on bail for Constable Noel Maitland, who is charged with the murder of his girlfriend Donna Lee Donaldson.

The application was made today by his attorney Christopher Townsend.

Maitland was further remanded.

Earlier, the court heard that a toothbrush belonging to the 24-year-old social media influencer matched forensic evidence found in Maitland's apartment.

The prosecution indicated that bloodstains were found on curtains and on a pair of sneakers inside Maitland's Chelsea Manor, St Andrew apartment.

The court heard that Donaldson's mother Sophia Lugg, who was in court, handed over the toothbrush to investigators and forensic analysis was conducted against bloodstains collected inside the apartment.

Maitland, who is charged with murder, was this morning hit with the additional charge of preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

He has been in custody since his arrest on July 27 in relation to the disappearance of 24-year-old Donaldson.

Donaldson was last seen at his New Kingston apartment on July 11.

She was reported missing on July 13.

The police had indicated that investigations concluded that Donaldson was killed on July 12 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

They stated that this was supported by forensic evidence and technology but noted that a motive has not yet been established for the killing.

