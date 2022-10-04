Court wants medical report of businesswoman accused of husband’s attempted murder

A November 8 return date has been set for businesswoman Vanecia Johnson-Lee to supply the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court with a medical report.

Johnson-Lee, who is charged with the attempted murder of her husband, is contending that she was the victim of abuse.

Allegations are that she used her BMW motor car to hit her husband on Constant Spring Road, St Andrew, in 2021.

It is also alleged that she had threatened to kill him.

The accused, however, denied the allegations, claiming it was her husband who had battered her resulting in her having to undergo surgery.

This morning when she appeared in court, a new mention date was scheduled for her to bring her medical report.

Bail was extended by the court.

King's Counsel Tom Tavares-Finson and attorney-at-law Marcus Moore are representing the accused.

