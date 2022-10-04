Former worker implicated in Spanish Town courthouse fire for court Friday

Former Justice Ministry employee, Romario 'Keith' Gopaul, is to reappear in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Friday on charges of office breaking, larceny and arson.

Gopaul's case was transferred from the St Catherine Parish Court on Monday on a voluntary bill of indictment.

The allegations are that on July 24, fire destroyed a section of the St Catherine Parish Court office at Emancipation Square in Spanish Town.

Investigations revealed that the perpetrator forcibly entered the building, stole monies from a safe and set fire to the property to cover the crime.

A probe was launched,which resulted in Gopaul arrested on suspicion of office breaking, larceny and arson.

He was charged by the Spanish Town police following a question and answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

