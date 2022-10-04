Frontier Airlines expands nonstop service to Montego Bay

Low-cost United States carrier Frontier Airlines is to introduce a new nonstop seasonal service from Chicago, Denver, and St Louis to the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James starting in February 2023.

With the new service, Frontier will serve a total of eight nonstop destinations from the Sangster airport.

The new flights will operate out of the Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW), Denver International Airport (DEN), and St Louis Lambert International Airport (STL).

To celebrate the new routes, the airline is offering fares as low as $139.

The carrier says fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. eastern time on October 9, 2022.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Fares are valid from February 7, 2023, through April 19, 2023.

“This new nonstop service to three major American gateways is further proof of Frontier's commitment to providing Jamaicans with convenient, affordable flight options to the US,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines, in a statement today.

“At the same time, this new service will be a huge draw for Americans who reside in or near these major metropolitan areas and want to escape winter to come enjoy some sunshine and warm Jamaican hospitality.”

“We are extremely grateful to Frontier for their continued partnership and expansion of service into Jamaica,” said Jamaica's Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett.

“This directly benefits our tourism industry as we seek to go into the next phase of our recovery and grow exponentially.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.