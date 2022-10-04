Immigration Corner | How to apply for first adult UK passport

Dear Mr Bassie,

Previously, you advised someone on what documents were needed to apply for a UK adult passport. Could you please advise how to apply if one has the necessary documents.

JV

Dear JV,

Persons are able to make an application online for their first passport.

TO APPLY ONLINE

To apply online, an applicant will need:

• A digital photo of him/herself (or a device that takes digital photos and someone to take the photo);

• Someone who can confirm the applicant’s identity;

• Supporting documents;

• A credit or debit card.

The total cost for the application is £75.50.

After persons have paid and submitted their application fees, they will need to ask someone to confirm their identity.

The applicant should advise the person confirming that he/she will receive an email from HM Passport Office telling him/her how to proceed with the confirmation. The person will need to confirm the applicant’s identity online – he/she does not need to sign a printed photo. The applicant should find out online who can confirm the identity and what he/she will need to do.

SEND YOUR DOCUMENTS

After the person has confirmed the applicant’s identity, the applicant will receive an email explaining what documents are needed to be sent and where they should be sent.

Persons should be aware that after they apply, they may be asked to attend an interview.

APPLY WITH A PAPER FORM

To apply with a paper form, persons will need:

• A filled-in application form;

• Two identical, printed passport photos;

• Someone who can confirm the applicant’s identity (a ‘countersignatory’);

• Supporting documents.

The costs for applying with a paper form is £85. The booklet that comes with the form explains how to pay. Please note that it does take longer to apply by post than online.

Persons can obtain a paper application form from either a post office that offers the Passport Check and Send service or the Passport Adviceline.

Persons should fill in sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 9. Please note that the countersignatory will need to fill in section 10. Persons should read the booklet that comes with the form if they need help with their application.

GET A COUNTERSIGNATORY

Persons will need to get someone else to confirm their identity. The countersignatory will need to fill in section 10 of the form, and sign and date one of the applicant’s photos.

Persons can find out who can be a countersignatory and what they need to do by reading the booklet referred to above.

GATHER DOCUMENTS AND SENDING THE APPLICATION

Persons will need to send a filled-in application form, all supporting documents and two passport photos (one of them signed and dated by the countersignatory).

Please note that to send in the completed form, documents and photos, the applicant can either post them using the pre-printed envelope that comes with the form, or take them to the post office if they want to use the Passport Check and Send service.

AFTER YOU APPLY

Please note that after applying, the applicant may be asked to attend an interview to confirm their identity. Those persons who need an interview will be contacted after their application has been processed, to book it. Video interviews are now taking place online.

If successful, persons will receive their new passport by courier or recorded delivery.

The supporting documents will be returned to the applicant separately from their passport. Please note that how they get them will depend on the delivery option that was chosen when the application was completed.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, deputy global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com