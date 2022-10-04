Manchester mother pleads for help to start business

Last week three children were absent from classes because their mother Zandi Antoine, who is the sole breadwinner in their home, had no money to send them to school.

“It broke my heart when I see my children crying and saying that they wanted to go to school," says Antoine.

The distraught mother shares that one of the children suggested going to school without lunch money, but she did not even have taxi fare to give to them.

“I am just tired of begging people to assist me with my children. There are many nights when I cry myself to sleep because I feel so helpless at times," she says.

Antoine, who lives in Mandeville, Manchester, is the mother of four children, ages 12, 9, 7 and 4. The seven year old lives with his father.

“I used to sell seasoning, which included scallion, thyme, pepper and garlic, to support my children, but the high cost of living and COVID-19 ruined my business. The little money I managed to save, I had to use it to fund my children with back-to-school supplies and uniforms,” she explains.

Antoine describes herself as very hardworking and one who does not believe in giving up. She says she used to wash people's clothes to earn money, but is now unable to do so because of pains in her left hand.

There is a building on the property where she lives that can be used as a shop and Antoine is pleading for help to repair it. She is also asking for financial assistance to buy goods to stock the shop, so she can be better able to take care of her children.

“I am just trying desperately to give my children a good education so they can be able to be independent in life,” she adds.

Despite her financial struggles, Antoine says “I show my children love, I am not abusive to them and I encourage them to be loving and kind to others.”

Anyone wishing to assist Antoine can contact her at 876-206-5483.

-Barbara Gayle

