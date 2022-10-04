Manchester shooting incident now a double murder case

The police are now probing a double murder following the death of a second victim of a shooting on Saturday in Manchester.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dale Clarke of Caledonia Avenue, Manchester, died on Tuesday in hospital.

The other victim, Romario Allen, otherwise called 'Rue Rue', died on Sunday.

The police say about 2:15 a.m., Allen and Clarke were among persons standing along Ward Avenue in Mandeville when a motor car drove up and several explosions were heard.

When the shooting subsided, the men were seen with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital, where they died.

The Major Investigation Division is now probing the incident.

