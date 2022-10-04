Pastor killed in Ocho Rios, brother in custody

A 52-year-old pastor of Content Gardens, Ocho Rios in St Ann was stabbed to death Monday night during an alleged domestic dispute with a sibling.

The police say the woman's brother is in custody.

The deceased has been identified as Michelle Roache.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dwight Powell says the woman sublet electricity from her brother and had gone outside her house to make checks on the supply when she was stabbed.

More details later.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Carl Gilchrist

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.