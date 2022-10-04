Second man involved in gorge floodgate breach charged

The police have charged the second man who was seen in a video breaching the padlock of a floodgate in the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine.

Fifty-two-year-old bus operator Garth Brown has been charged with malicious destruction of government property and unauthorised entry to a restricted area.

His co-accused, Glenroy Denton, 45, who was also captured on video with Brown, was charged last week Thursday, September 29 with malicious destruction of government property.

Denton was offered station bail in the sum of $100,000.

Both men are scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on October 6.

It is reported that the National Works Agency (NWA) ordered the closure of the Dam Head floodgate on Monday, September 26 due to flooding in the gorge from the Rio Cobre.

Denton and Brown are accused of breaking the padlock on the floodgate and travelling along the roadway.

Brown expressed remorse for his actions in a September 29 interview with The Gleaner.

He claimed that he felt compelled to return home because his four-month-old and four-year-old children were ill and needed his care.

