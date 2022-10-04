St Elizabeth man charged for robbery at elderly woman's home

A St Elizabeth man has been charged with burglary and robbery with aggravation following an incident in Top Hill, in the parish on Sunday.

He is 20-year-old Duranny Powell otherwise called 'Zugu', of Top Hill.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says about 11:00 p.m., Powell and another man kicked off the door to an elderly woman's house and entered.

Armed with knives, they robbed her of money, jewellery and a washing machine, the CCU says.

Residents apprehended Powell as he tried to leave the community while the other man escaped.

However, the police say on Monday a snap raid was conducted and the second suspect was arrested.

He is awaiting an interview.

