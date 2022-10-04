Suspected suicide involving 12-y-o boy in Westmoreland

The police in Westmoreland are probing the suspected suicide of 12-year-old Laron Jurik who was found hanging from a tree in his yard in the community of Broughton district.

Laron's mother Candean Palmer today told The Gleaner that her son was unruly towards one of his cousin so on Monday afternoon she scolded him and ordered him to go to his house and apologise.

Hours later, Laron could not be found.

Palmer said a check with his cousin revealed that he did not turn up at his house.

The worried mother said that when her son did not return home on Monday night, she went to the Little London Police Station and filed a missing person report.

She was sent into shock earlier Tuesday morning minutes after she walked from her house to fetch a bucket of water and discovered Laron's body hanging from the branch of an apple tree in the back of their yard.

She raised an alarm and the police were summoned.

The scene was processed by investigators and the boy's body was removed to the morgue.

- Hopeton Bucknor

