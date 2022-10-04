Woman who allegedly attacked a police inspector remanded

Shena McCrae, who is charged with the unlawful wounding of a policewoman, was remanded following a postponement of her case in the St Catherine Parish Court, on Monday.

McCrae, a labourer of Spanish Town, St Catherine, appeared before Parish Judge Desiree Alleyene, who ordered that she remain in custody until Friday, when the matter will again be mentioned.

It is alleged that the inspector of police was walking in the vicinity of the Spanish Town Police Station, where she works, when she was attacked from behind.

The accused reportedly hit her with a stone which resulted in a wound.

The injured policewoman was rescued by her colleagues who took her to the Spanish Town Hospital, where she was treated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

McCrae was subsequently taken into custody and charged with unlawful wounding.

A psychiatric evaluation had been ordered for McCrae, who is said to be mentally ill.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.