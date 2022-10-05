Elderly Portland fisherman Barrington Robinson reported missing

The Portland Police are seeking the public's help to locate missing fisherman 69-year-old Barrington Alexander Robinson.

He was reported missing at the San San Police Station by his wife, Larna, after he did not return home from a fishing trip on September 29.

According to a police report, Robinson left home at about 6:30 a.m. to fish in the Dragon Bay area but has not been seen or heard from since.

Robinson is of a dark complexion, medium built and about 5ft 9 inches tall.

His mode of dress at the time of his disappearance is unknown.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Persons with information are being asked to contact police control at 119, or the San San Police Station at 876-993-7315 or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.