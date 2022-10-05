Gas prices up $0.25
Motorists will pay more for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.
The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move up by $0.25 to sell for $193.41 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go up by $0.25 to sell for $197.38.
Automotive diesel oil will move up by $0.25 per litre to sell for $220.51.
Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $227.49 per litre following an increase of $0.25.
The price of Kerosene will go up by $4.50 to sell for $217.93.
In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $0.25 per litre to sell for $60.43, while butane will move up by $0.15 to sell for $68.02 per litre.
Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.
