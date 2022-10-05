Guy's Hill residents protest injury of two men during alleged police chase

Residents of Waterford, in Guy's Hill, St Catherine, on Wednesday evening mounted roadblocks in protest of the injury of two men during an incident allegedly involving the police.

Residents fell trees and lit fires along the road to express their anger.

The flames have since been put out by the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

It's reported that the two men were aboard a motorcycle when they were signalled by police to stop, but they disobeyed.

They were reportedly pursued by the police into the Waterford community where the driver lost control of the motorbike and crashed.

The driver and pillion suffered varying injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The police have reportedly stepped up efforts to tackle breaches of the Road Traffic Act, with riders of motorcycles figuring prominently in the crackdown.

- Rasbert Turner

