J’can men urged to support women as ‘nation builders’

MONTEGO BAY’S Deputy Mayor Richard Vernon is rallying Jamaican men to give their unwavering support to the country’s women, whom he heralded as “nation builders”.

“To all the women here, thanks for being great, to the men among us, continue to support our women, they are the nervous system of the society,” Vernon said on Saturday night at an event where 10 ‘Wonderful Women’ were honoured by the Montego Bay High School Past Students’ Association for their contributions to the field of community service. The fundraising concert and awards ceremony was held at the Iberostar Hotel in St James.

Vernon, who is also the councillor for the Montego Bay South division in the St James Municipal Corporation, said women more so than men have had to endure many folds of inequalities across society, (a situation) which is commonly referred to as the glass ceiling or intersectionality.

“Nonetheless, women continue to shatter these ceilings, breaking these barriers and spectacularly leaving their mark on society, even while having to reproduce the society,” he noted. “Our women deserve to be respected and recognised for their extraordinary contributions to the development of Jamaica.”

The deputy mayor lauded the leadership of the Montego Bay High School Past Students’ Association for conceptualising, planning and executing the landmark staging. He described it as, “an event that is necessary, worthy and serves as a reminder to all women that they can be who, and what they want to be”.

In lauding the conceptualisers of the Wonderful Women of Worth award, Vernon said the event was timely and significant.

“Incidentally, an event such as this not only underscores the woman in society, but amplifies the society within the woman,” said Vernon.

