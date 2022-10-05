J’cans encouraged to donate or register for ICWI Pink Run

Acting executive director of the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS), Michael Leslie, has endorsed this year’s Insurance Company of the West Indies’ (ICWI)/Jamaica Reach to Recovery Pink Run. The event is an annual fundraising initiative which makes a significant contribution to the work of the Jamaica Reach to Recovery (JR2R), the breast cancer support arm of the JCS.

Leslie noted that the JR2R is heavily dependent on funds raised from the five-kilometre ‘fun run’ to provide lifesaving tests and treatments for persons diagnosed with breast cancer.

“We are truly grateful for the efforts that the team at ICWI is making to ensure that this year’s Pink Run staging is a success. We would have seen a reduction in donations since the pandemic and are happy that corporate Jamaica is again partnering with us to support the work of our organisation which directly impacts Jamaicans,” Leslie said.

“The realities of breast cancer in Jamaican women are alarming. Studies predict that one in every 21 Jamaican women will be diagnosed with breast cancer throughout her lifetime. With this prediction, it behoves us to continue to ensure that there are adequate support systems in place to assist women who have been diagnosed. The truth is, the resources right now are inadequate; and we need all Jamaicans to support the Pink Run initiative whether through donations or participation to help to raise much-needed funds for breast cancer survivors,” Leslie added.

Leslie commended the ICWI for holding the position of title sponsor for the past five years, sharing that this commitment by the company is a show of love for Jamaicans. “We have counted on corporate donations for years to continue the work we do. It is the continuous dedication of companies, like ICWI, that have assisted the JR2R over the years to touch so many lives. This kind of support shows real love for the Jamaican people. Breast cancer treatment is inherently expensive and a number of our members struggle to afford lifesaving care. Each donation is a gift of love for the persons who benefit. The warriors who continue fighting breast cancer every day rely on these gifts to stay alive,” Leslie said.

Chairman of JR2R, Carolind Graham, indicated that, “Breast cancer is not a death sentence. I am a survivor; members of our group are all breast cancer survivors. We wake up every day determined to beat breast cancer. We, at JR2R, are here to support each other. Our work helps to prolong the lives of our members. Pink Run is a chance for every Jamaican to partner with us to save lives.”

The run/walk family event will be held at the Hope Botanical Gardens on October 30, 2022, at 6 a.m. as the culmination of breast cancer awareness month.

“I am encouraging all Jamaicans to join the fight against breast cancer by supporting the Pink Run initiative,” Leslie added.

Registration is now open and persons may visit the Pink Run website at www.pinkrunjm.com or visit Toyota Jamaica’s Old Hope Road location weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to donate, register and purchase exclusive merchandise. For further information, persons may contact the Pink Run organisers at 876-978-0375 or 876-517-0312 or via email at icwipinkrunsecretariat@gmail.com.