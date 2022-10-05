More setbacks for JAS as court case is postponed

The start of the court case in which the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) is being sued by one of its affiliates, the Westmoreland Association of Branch Societies, was postponed until next year, when it came up for mention in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

President of the JAS, Lenworth Fulton told The Gleaner that the matter is now set for mention on March 29, 2023.

Fulton also disclosed that the JAS suffered another setback with its legal counsel, Dennis Richards, writing to indicate that he no longer had an interest in representing the organisation.

The case stems from an injunction filed by Ian Hill, of the Westmoreland association, to have the nominations for the executive positions of president, first vice-president and second vice-president reopened.

He contends that the nominations, opened in October 2021 and closed in November 2021, were not in keeping with the provisions of the organisation's constitution.

Six individuals have been nominated and approved by the board.

This latest development has again stalled a long overdue annual general meeting, at which Fulton and his first vice-president Denton Alvaranga were expected to tender their resignations.

The AGM, twice postponed in 2021, was rescheduled for July 13, 2022, but Hill's action has put that on hold indefinitely.

- Christopher Serju

