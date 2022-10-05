Police uncover phone stealing ring, one man arrested

A man was nabbed by the police on Tuesday as investigators uncovered a phone stealing ring.

Charges are expected to be laid against him.

And the police say a search continues for other perpetrators.

The police say cops were led to a house in Tavares Gardens, St Andrew on Tuesday afternoon as investigators probe the theft of a cell phone in St Catherine earlier that day.

They say tracking technology led them to the St Andrew house, where a raid was conducted.

According to the police, the following items were seized:

· 200 cell phones, including iPhones

· Nine laptops

· Eleven Tablets

· Several bank cards

· Lead sheets

· Six flat screen televisions

The police noted that one of the phones has since been identified by its owner as the item that was robbed from him in the Cross Roads area in August.

