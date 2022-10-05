Robbers nabbed in downtown Kingston

Two robbers are now behind bars following separate incidents in downtown Kingston on Tuesday.

Twenty-two-year-old Javaun Clarke of Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 3, and 19-year-old Javani Green, otherwise called 'Jaheim', of Mark Lane, Kingston, have been charged with robbery with aggravation.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force says about 10:20 a.m., Green allegedly brandished a firearm and robbed a woman of gold earrings valued at $25,000, along East Queen Street.

The CCU says he fled the scene, but was spotted by the victim in the area later that day.

The Police were alerted and Green was arrested.

Meanwhile, about 12:55 p.m., Clark and another man reportedly held and robbed a man of $862,000 after he completed a transaction at the intersection of Orange Street and Beckford Street.

The robbers then fled from the scene.

Shortly after, the victim saw a team of lawmen on patrol and alerted them.

The CCU says Clark was pursued and nabbed but the other man escaped.

The court date for both men is being finalised

