St James’ most wanted ‘Motumbo’ killed in police confrontation

A man the police say is one of St James' most wanted criminals, Oshane Earle otherwise called, 'Motumbo', was killed during an armed confrontation with cops in Goshen, St Elizabeth, Wednesday evening.

The Jamaica's Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says the confrontation occurred as members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch carried out a targeted operation.

The police say an illegal firearm was taken from Earle.

The CCU says a 14-year-old girl was also rescued by the team during the confrontation.

Earle was featured in the JCF's 'Wanted Wednesdays' campaign on today.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.