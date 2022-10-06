British man charged for US$420K drug bust at Sangster International

A British man who allegedly tried to smuggle ganja and cocaine through the Sangster International Airport in St James has now been charged.

He has been identified as Alan Reid, a 64-year-old farmer of a Parchmore Road, Thornton Heath, England address and Scarborough District, St Ann.

Reid has been charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine, conspiracy to export cocaine, possession of ganja and attempting to export ganja.

The police say he was arrested on October 1 as he tried to board a departing flight to Manchester, England, with a quantity of ganja and cocaine valuing approximately US$420,000 concealed in his luggage.

He is scheduled to appear in the St James Parish court on October 12.

