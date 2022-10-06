Corporate Hands | Honda Solutions gives to special education school

Honda Solutions recently hosted its ‘Honda Solutions Modified Street Cars Night Out’ in Spanish Town where they donated proceeds to the Windsor School of Special Education and Kitson Town All-Age School. Fifteen students from each school were gifted with a book bag filled with school supplies and personal items. Owner of Honda Solutions, Delan Watson (right), made the presentation to Kitson Town All-Age. Also present for the handover were (from left): Guidance Counsellor Janice Yates; Principal Dr Donna Mitchell and Vice Principal Jennifer Lindo.