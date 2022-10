To mark its silver anniversary, TIP Friendly Society has contributed $3.86 million in scholarships to 54 students for the current school term. Wilton South (front left), general manager, TIP Friendly Society, and Dr Garth Anderson (front right), president, TIP Friendly Society, hold the $3.8m to be disbursed to 54 students as education grants. In the background are some of the awardees, members of the board of TIP Friendly Society and volunteers.