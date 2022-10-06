Fire watchman murdered at Frome Sugar Factory

The Morgan's Bridge police in Westmoreland have commenced a probe into Wednesday's shooting death of a fire watchman who was killed while on duty at the Frome Sugar Factory, in the parish.

He has been identified as 61-year-old Dalton Plummer, of Board Scheme, in George's Plain, Westmoreland.

Plummer was reportedly ambushed about noon and shot multiple times by unknown assailants.

The security team at the Frome Sugar Factory was alerted and Plummer was discovered lying along a canefield with gunshot wounds to his face.

He was rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital where he died while being treated.

