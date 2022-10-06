Gambia urgently recalls syrups blamed for 66 child deaths

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia has launched an urgent door-to-door campaign to remove cough and cold syrups blamed for the deaths of more than 60 children from kidney injury in the tiny West African country.

Speaking to The Associated Press, the Director of Health Dr. Mustapha Bittaye confirmed the wave of child deaths from acute kidney injury, sending shockwaves across the country of 2.4 million people and around the world.

The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced in India, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) in a statement.

The WHO has issued an alarm in response to the deaths.

“WHO has issued a medical product alert for four contaminated medicines identified in The Gambia that have been potentially linked to acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The loss of young lives is beyond heartbreaking for their families,” he said.

While the contaminated products have so far only been detected in Gambia, they may have been distributed to other countries, said the statement. WHO is pursuing investigations with the company and regulatory authorities in India, it said.

“WHO recommends all countries detect and remove these products from circulation to prevent further harm to patients,” it said.

The WHO named the four products as: Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

It said the manufacturer is Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited.

"To date, the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products."

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.