NHF and Heart Foundation partner to provide free screening tests to Jamaicans

The National Health Fund (NHF) has renewed a contract with the Heart Foundation of Jamaica that will allow members of the public to get tested for various conditions free of cost.

Sponsored tests include Electrocardiogram (ECG), blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, haemoglobin, body mass index (BMI) and vision screening.

The $8.2 million contract signed on Wednesday will cover approximately 12,500 screening tests.

The screenings will be executed as outreach activities at several locations across the island.

A release from the NHF says it has been in partnership with the Heart Foundation of Jamaica for approximately two decades in an effort to reduce non-communicable diseases and boost health responsibility.

